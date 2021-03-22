Ghislaine Maxwell Again Deemed Flight Risk, Denied Bail

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request, ruling for the third time that the ex-girlfriend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is too great of a flight risk to release from the Brooklyn detention center where she's been held since her arrest last July. Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for sex with her now-deceased ex. She's made multiple requests for bail, claiming poor conditions and treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center. But U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan has repeatedly found that Maxwell is likely to flee. In her latest request, Maxwell offered to...

