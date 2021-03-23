Au Pair Agency Says US Regs Preempt State Wage Laws

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An au pair agency hit back at allegations that it owes back pay to a proposed class of child care workers, telling a Massachusetts federal judge that it's not bound by state labor requirements as an administrator of a federal cultural exchange program. Seeking to toss out a lawsuit filed in October, Cultural Care Inc. said it's immune from the lawsuit as an agency that acted at the behest of the federal government, and that U.S. State Department regulations governing au pair sponsors supersede state employment law. "Derivative sovereign immunity protects private entities from suits based on conduct authorized and directed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS