5th Circ. Rules CB&I's Bonus Program Isn't An ERISA Plan

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit challenging construction company CB&I LLC's bonus program belongs in state court, not federal court, because the program isn't governed by the federal benefits law, a Fifth Circuit panel has ruled. The three-judge panel's Monday decision hands a win to five Louisiana construction workers in their fight to pursue state-law wage and hour claims against CB&I for its refusal to pay them a bonus after they quit before a project's completion. If the bonus program was governed by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, CB&I would have won the case because the workers only have state law claims against...

