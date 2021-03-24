NY Judge Accused Of Bias Bows Out Of Ex-Pol's Tax Appeal

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A federal judge whose memoir confessed concerns about his impartiality in a case involving a former New York state senator making false statements on a tax return has recused himself from considering the former senator's request for a modified prison sentence. Senior U.S. District Judge Frederic Block issued the order Tuesday after former Sen. Pedro Espada Jr. filed a motion Monday accusing Judge Block of admitting his personal bias in a memoir, titled "Crimes and Punishments." Judge Block had sentenced the former New York State Senate majority leader to five years in prison in June 2013 after Espada was convicted on four counts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS