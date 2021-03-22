J-M's Atty Fee Plan In Bad Pipes Row Too Slow, Judge Says

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 11:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge told J-M Manufacturing on Monday he will likely rule against its proposed approach to determining attorney fees after municipalities convinced a jury the company violated the False Claims Act but failed to win any damages, saying J-M's proposal would take "many, many, many, many, many, many months." U.S. District Judge George Wu heard both sides during a telephone hearing after he issued a tentative ruling earlier this month on the scope of permissible attorney fees, which included his view against adopting a strict "proportionality" rule at this stage. Rejecting proportionality greatly increases the potential fees award that...

