NASA Contractor Hit With Overtime Wages Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A NASA contractor misclassified employees as exempt from overtime compensation and failed to pay premiums when they worked as many as 60 hours a week, a former procurement specialist has alleged in a proposed class and collective action in Maryland federal court. In a complaint filed Monday, James Curtis accuses Genesis Engineering Solutions Inc. of misclassifying him and other workers as overtime-exempt employees and, in doing so, failing to pay overtime wages. Curtis alleges violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act; Maryland wage law; and the federal Service Contract Act, which requires government contractors to pay prevailing wages. "Defendant is highly...

