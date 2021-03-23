Founder's Keepers? Estate Asks 1st Circ. For Hamilton Letter

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A private estate asked the First Circuit on Tuesday to revive its claim to a Revolutionary War-era letter from Alexander Hamilton to the Marquis de Lafayette, seeking to flip a federal judge's ruling that the U.S. government is the rightful owner of the public document. The family of Robert Crane said it bought the letter written by the aide-de-camp to George Washington in the 1950s from a Syracuse, New York, dealer. But the U.S. Department of Justice and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office successfully argued to U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein that the sale should be cancelled because the state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS