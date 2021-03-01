Migrants Allege Sex Bias In 1st N. American Trade Deal Row

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Two female Mexican workers on Tuesday filed the first-ever labor complaint against the U.S. under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, alleging sex discrimination in guest worker programs and government complicity in rampant sexual harassment and assaults on workers. The petitioners, Adareli Ponce Hernández and Maritza Pérez Ovando, claimed that they were repeatedly denied H-2 visas because they are women. According to Ponce, after 18 years of trying, she still can't obtain an H-2A visa, which grants foreign workers access to higher-paying agricultural jobs that come with benefits such as free housing. Instead, she said that she, like many women who apply for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS