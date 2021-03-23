Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Backs FERC, Says NY Too Late In Pipeline Review

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday agreed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that New York regulators forfeited their authority to deny a Clean Water Act certification for a roughly $500 million natural gas pipeline by waiting too long to decide the matter.

U.S. Circuit Judge Barrington D. Parker, writing for a unanimous panel, said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation could not strike a deal with the pipeline company to move the received-by date for a water quality certification back 36 days so that officials could meet the one-year deadline under the Clean Water Act to make a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!