DHS Faces Legal Fire Over Stalled Spousal Visa Extensions

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is facing a proposed class action on behalf of the allegedly thousands of H-4 and L-2 spousal visa holders whose visa and work permit extension requests have been unnecessarily delayed. More than 91,000 people across the country lost their jobs while waiting on a work permit extension, a group of H-4 and L-2 spousal visa holders alleges, blasting the delays as unreasonable and based on an unlawful biometric requirement in a Monday suit in Washington federal court. "In this economy, no one should have to forgo their job because they can't get a stamp or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS