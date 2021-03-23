Supercell Says Narrowed Trial Calls For Fintiv Redos At PTAB

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The maker of popular mobile game "Clash of Clans" is urging the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to reconsider rejecting its challenges to a competitor's patents based on an upcoming district court trial, since the scope of that litigation has been narrowed. Since the bulk of the claims challenged by Supercell Oy won't be decided by the district court, the company argues that the PTAB should institute inter partes review of Gree Inc.'s patents. The PTAB had refused to do so in February, invoking controversial precedent called Fintiv that takes the timing of parallel litigation into account, but in a rehearing...

