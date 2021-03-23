Dealers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive German Car Co. Antitrust MDL

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Car dealerships have asked the Ninth Circuit to revive proposed class claims that German auto giants violated U.S. antitrust law by running a "no arms race" conspiracy to control diesel emissions system specifications and steel prices to unreasonably restrain trade. The dealerships, known as direct purchasers, asked the appellate court Monday to reverse U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer's October dismissal of their claims that Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG colluded to promote so-called "clean diesel" emissions technology instead of electric vehicles, to coordinate the manufacturer suggested retail prices, or MSRPs, on their vehicles and...

