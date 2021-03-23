Calif. Bank Says Insurer Should Pay For $14M Loss To Grifter

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Banc of California has urged a federal judge to hold that an insurance company wrongfully denied it coverage in a suit over its $14 million loan loss, after a woman scammed the bank by pretending to be the daughter of an heir to aerospace giant McDonnell Douglas Corp. The Santa Ana-based bank said on Monday that it is entitled to coverage under its $10 million policy with the Federal Insurance Co., a division of Chubb. The bank said that the policy covers its loss resulting from "reliance on a forgery," and that it has sufficiently shown that it granted a loan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS