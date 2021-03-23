A&E Thwarted History Channel 'Watergate' Series, Suit Says

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A&E Television Networks LLC suppressed a filmmaker's award-winning documentary series about the Watergate scandal over fears of backlash from Trump supporters, according to a lawsuit filed last week in New York state court. While he was making the four-hour "Watergate" miniseries for A&E's History Channel, filmmaker Charles Ferguson said parallels between the historic scandal that proved to be the downfall of Richard Nixon's presidency and the Trump presidency began to appear, prompting the network's efforts to prevent the series from airing before the 2018 midterm elections over concerns it would draw the ire of the Trump administration and his supporters, according...

