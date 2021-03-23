US Says Hands Are Tied On Goldman 1MDB Evidence Transfer

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A former Goldman Sachs executive accused of facilitating a $2.7 billion fraud on a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund won't get access to an alleged co-conspirator's cellphones until that defendant or a Hong Kong court clears the bank to hand them over, Brooklyn federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. Roger Ng, who is set to stand trial for his alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal, is demanding access to personal phones found in an office used by Tim Leissner, a former Goldman executive who pled guilty and is cooperating with the government. Goldman believes that it can't hand over the phones...

