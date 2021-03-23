Rincon Band Wants To Pause Termination Suit Amid Appeal

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians reinforced its request to pause a former casino manager's wrongful termination suit in a California federal court, arguing that its appeal to join the suit will likely succeed in the Ninth Circuit. Darrell Pilant, the former senior vice president and general manager of Harrah's Resort Southern California on Rincon Band land, sued Caesars Enterprise Services and Caesars Entertainment Inc. on wrongful termination claims after he opposed the resort's reopening plan due to the health and safety of employees. The Rincon Band argued in its Monday reply memorandum supporting its pause request that it meets all...

