Salesforce Must Face Trimmed Backpage Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday trimmed negligence and conspiracy claims brought by alleged sex trafficking victims accusing Salesforce.com of enabling now-shuttered classified ad site Backpage.com's sex trafficking venture, but refused to nix state and federal sex trafficking claims against the cloud-based software giant. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen tossed negligence, gross negligence and conspiracy claims against Salesforce, but said the unnamed plaintiffs adequately pled that the tech giant knowingly benefitted from its own participation in Backpage's sex trafficking business, in violation of federal and state law. Plaintiffs "have adequately alleged that Salesforce could be held liable for its alleged actions,"...

