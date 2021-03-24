Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IBM Stole IP For Cloud Computing Tech, Ex-Worker Says

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- IBM stole trade secrets and intellectual property from one of its former employees after he secured multimillion-dollar contracts for IBM with financial institutions, before firing him and using his technology to drive its cloud computing business, according to a lawsuit filed this week in Manhattan federal court.

Gerald Hayden, a veteran of the banking and finance industries who has worked for giants like Cisco, Blackberry and JPMorgan Chase and has technological experience, developed a business methodology called Awareness to Execution, or A2E, that lets clients integrate workflows across multiple departments and allows computing systems to make decisions based on real-time customer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!