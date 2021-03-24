IBM Stole IP For Cloud Computing Tech, Ex-Worker Says

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- IBM stole trade secrets and intellectual property from one of its former employees after he secured multimillion-dollar contracts for IBM with financial institutions, before firing him and using his technology to drive its cloud computing business, according to a lawsuit filed this week in Manhattan federal court. Gerald Hayden, a veteran of the banking and finance industries who has worked for giants like Cisco, Blackberry and JPMorgan Chase and has technological experience, developed a business methodology called Awareness to Execution, or A2E, that lets clients integrate workflows across multiple departments and allows computing systems to make decisions based on real-time customer...

