Eli Lilly Loses $10M Fee Bid Over Genentech's Dropped IP Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday rejected Eli Lilly & Co.'s bid for $10 million in attorney fees alleging Genentech Inc. dragged out litigation before dropping its patent suit over a psoriasis drug while noting Genentech unreasonably failed to tell the USPTO about a Federal Circuit decision weakening its claim to patent protection. U.S. District Judge Janis Lynn Sammartino said that taken all together, the case was not so exceptional as to warrant such an award, noting that it's an unusual case because a decision in Amgen Inc. et al. v. Sanofi et al., which weakened Genentech's case, came while its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS