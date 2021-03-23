FedEx Worker Says Taking Time Off For Anxiety Got Him Fired

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A former FedEx Ground operations analyst slapped the delivery giant with a lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court, claiming the company violated state and federal laws when it fired him for taking time off to deal with an anxiety disorder. James Lindstrom's complaint said FedEx Ground Packaging System Inc. violated the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act when it fired him. Despite clearing his time off under the FMLA, his supervisor criticized his attendance record and asked "what the hell is going on with you?" when he began using his intermittent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS