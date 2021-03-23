9th Circ. Agrees To Toss Coal Export Appeal Amid Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday granted Washington state's motion to dismiss claims that it wrongly denied water certificates for a coal export terminal, finding the matter is moot now that the project owner is in bankruptcy. Lighthouse Resources Inc. did not oppose the motion to dismiss the suit, which the company launched after the state denied the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminal a Section 401 Clean Water Act certificate. Washington had told the Ninth Circuit that Lighthouse no longer has any real interest in the project after filing for bankruptcy in December and selling off much of its assets. The terminal, which...

