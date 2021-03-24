7th Circ. Frees Atty From Ex-Employer's Malpractice Claims

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld the dismissal of a malpractice suit against a commercial finance company's former legal counsel, finding that the entity failed to establish that it should not be liable to the lawyer because he purportedly provided bad advice about his own employment contract that caused the company to violate a state employment law. The three-judge appellate panel rejected UFT Commercial Finance LLC's argument that because it was supposedly illegal for Richard Fisher to advise UFT to sign off on a supplementary deal in which he agreed to postpone getting paid, it did not need to specifically make an argument of...

