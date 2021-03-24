Texas Panel Asked To Reinstate $10M Verdict In Landfill Fight

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court attempted Wednesday to determine whether a trial court wrongly ignored a more than $10 million jury damages verdict when it entered a take-nothing judgment in a real estate dispute over the ownership of a South Texas landfill. MSW Corpus Christi Landfill Ltd. told a three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi during virtual oral arguments that it is entitled to a 2019 jury verdict awarding it $10.2 million in damages against its former business partner Gulley-Hurst LLC for allegedly running off with the full deed to a landfill without complying with its purchasing...

