'No Party Shall Vape' During Juul Depositions, Judge Says

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Tuesday said vaping would be off-limits during upcoming depositions in multidistrict litigation claiming e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. intentionally marketed its harmful tobacco products to teens, although she did greenlight smoke breaks for anyone who needs them. The unusual directive came in a short order issued following a discovery conference that day. Juul and Altria Group Inc., which holds a 35% stake in Juul, are battling claims they misleadingly told the public that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes, fanning the flames of a youth vaping epidemic. In reality, the products were designed to give users...

