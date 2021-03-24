Robinhood 'Concealed' Costs Of Trading, Users Say

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Securities-trading app Robinhood failed to secure the best possible execution for many of its trades, a practice that according to regulators cost users roughly $34 million, a proposed class of users told a California federal court. Customers Isaac Landreth and Jaime Marquez alleged Tuesday that they had invested tens of thousands of dollars using Robinhood's trading platform, but that the company failed to properly explain how it made money and at times gave customers a worse deal than its competitors. "[Robinhood] omitted, concealed, and misrepresented its order flow practices and its execution quality to continue growing its customer base and encourage...

