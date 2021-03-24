Real Estate Rumors: Subway, Wells Fargo, Blackstone

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Subway has reached a deal to lease 64,256 square feet of office space in Miami, The South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for space at Nuveen Real Estate and Allianz Real Estate's Waterford Business District complex, and roughly 100 Subway employees will work at the new space, according to the report. Wells Fargo has loaned roughly $115 million to LaSalle Investment Management for a Chicago office tower, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan is for 123 N. Wacker Drive, a 30-story, 550,000-square-foot tower that LaSalle bought from Wells Fargo for $146.5...

