Casino Chain Bally's Strikes £2B Deal With Britain's Gamesys

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Casino chain Bally's has reached an agreement in principle to buy online gambling business Gamesys in a deal valuing the British company at more than £2 billion (roughly $2.8 billion), according to an announcement Wednesday. Rhode Island-based Bally's Corp. is prepared to pay Gamesys Group PLC investors about $25.41 for each of their shares, a premium of nearly 35% to the target company's average share price from the last three months, according to a joint statement. The holders of more than 24% of Gamesys stock have opted for an alternative deal allowing them to swap each of their shares for 0.343...

