Cooley-Led Cloud Startup & Car Wholesaler's IPOs Top $1B

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A cloud computing firm and a car wholesale auction platform went public Wednesday after raising nearly $1.2 billion combined in initial public offerings, both advised by Cooley LLP, that priced at the top or beyond their projected ranges amid a robust week for new issuances. Cloud services provider DigitalOcean Holdings Ltd. sold 16.5 million shares at $47 each, at the top of its range of $44 to $47, raising $775.5 million. DigitalOcean was joined by car auction platform ACV Auctions Inc., which sold 16.6 million shares at $25 each, beating its range of $20 to $22. Buffalo, New York-based ACV raised...

