3rd Circ. Says Arbitration Pact Voids Suit Against Debt Firm

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Debt resolution firm National Legal Center knocked out a proposed class action over its allegedly fraudulent practices after the Third Circuit on Wednesday overturned a New Jersey federal court ruling and declared that an arbitration agreement barred a former client from litigating her claims in court. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel reversed the federal court's June ruling denying the firm's bid to compel arbitration of plaintiff Caren Frederick's claims that NLC engaged in unlawful debt adjustment and related activities, saying an arbitration provision in the parties' 2013 legal services agreement demonstrated that she was giving up the right to...

