Addleshaw Goddard Practice Head Sarah Vasani Goes To CMS

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Sarah Vasani, the leader of Addleshaw Goddard's investor-state dispute resolution practice, is heading to CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP to lead its international arbitration practice, starting later in 2021. Vasani is a London-based international arbitration attorney who specializes in international commercial arbitrations as well as investor-state disputes. She joined Addleshaw Goddard in 2016 as a partner to help grow its complex, high-value disputes footprint. Richard Bramford, the current head of international arbitration at CMS who will work with Vasani, said in a company press release announcing her hire in late March that the team is "very much looking forward to welcoming...

