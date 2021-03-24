Paxton Not Immune In Whistleblower Suit, Texas Judge Says

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- An Austin judge has denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's bid to end whistleblower claims by former top aides that they were fired for reporting alleged abuses of his office, a ruling the state's top lawyer has already announced he will appeal. Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a short, one-paragraph order Tuesday denying Paxton's arguments that governmental immunity bars the claims, that he isn't a "public employee" and the Texas Whistleblower Act doesn't apply to him. The judge didn't provide any insight into her decision-making process. The order didn't address the pending temporary injunction relief bid by...

