Logistics Workers Can Pursue Unpaid Wage Suit Collectively

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday conditionally certified a group of logistics workers in a lawsuit over allegedly unpaid wages, rejecting their employer's argument that their claims are too distinct to proceed together. U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman said former Pinnacle Logistics employees Alexis Parker and Latisha Rhodes can pursue their federal and state law wage claims on behalf of other hourly workers who also say the Rockford, Illinois-based transportation company failed to properly pay them for all the time they worked at the company. However, workers in Pinnacle's trucking division shouldn't receive notice of the pending suit because they aren't...

