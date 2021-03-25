Reps. Emphasize Web Moderation Mistakes, Future Fixes

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The heads of Facebook, Twitter and Google presented a few ideas Thursday for how Congress could foster a safer online ecosystem, but members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee often seemed more interested in grilling the CEOs about how they handled specific social media posts. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers threatened a new era of legislation to crack down on the proliferation of disinformation and perceived partisan censorship online. Many also pushed for answers on individual moderation issues, such as how web activity fueled the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and how incorrect information can discourage people from getting the COVID-19...

