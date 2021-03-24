Red States Ramp Up Fight Against Biden Oil Lease Pause

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Over a dozen Republican attorneys general on Wednesday threw their hats into the ring to fight the Biden administration's halt on new oil and gas leasing activities on federal lands, arguing a "de facto" ban stemming from an executive order is unlawful and should be stopped by the courts. In two new federal lawsuits — one filed in Louisiana and another in Wyoming — 14 Republican-led states argued the administration violated federal law when it implemented a de facto moratorium on all federal oil and gas leasing activities while the underlying federal leasing program is reviewed, per the directive laid out in an executive order...

