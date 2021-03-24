Jail Phone Cos. 'Double Dip' In Fee Collections, FCC Told

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A prisoner advocacy group has accused five prison communications providers of double-charging inmates for debit and credit card transactions, telling the Federal Communications Commission the agency must crack down on the practice. The Prison Policy Initiative, or PPI, told the FCC on Tuesday that five companies — Global Tel*Link Corp., Combined Public Communications LLC, Encartele Inc., Reliance Telephone of Grand Forks Inc. and Prodigy Solutions Inc. — charge more than $3 per transaction for debit and credit card processing fees, an apparent violation of the commission's rules. The group filed informal complaints targeting the companies on March 4 but called attention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS