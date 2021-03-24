9th Circ. Judges Spar Over Failed Bid To Rehear Asylum Rule

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit refused Wednesday to review a panel order blocking a Trump-era policy that stripped asylum eligibility from migrants who cross the Southern border outside a port of entry, though six judges dissented, declaring they're not "Platonic Guardians" of public policy. A three-judge panel had previously refused to lift U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar's temporary block on the asylum policy nationwide, spurring the Trump White House to bring the policy before the entire Ninth Circuit. While the full bench decided against revisiting the panel's decision, saying it lacked enough votes from non-recusing active judges, six judges said they would...

