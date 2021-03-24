Facebook Says Chinese Hackers Targeted Uyghur Activists

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- China-based hackers used fake Facebook accounts in efforts to lure activists, journalists and dissidents from the minority Uyghur community into clicking on phony websites filled with malicious surveillance software, the social media company said Wednesday. The "cyberespionage" campaign targeted members of the Uyghur group, a largely Muslim ethnic minority that has faced persecution in China's Xinjiang region, who were living abroad in Turkey, Kazakhstan, the U.S., Syria, Australia and Canada, Facebook cybersecurity investigators said. Hackers used fake identities on Facebook in attempts to convince fewer than 500 targets to click on links to fraudulent websites disguised as popular news outlets but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS