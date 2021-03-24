Girardi's Wife Tries To Shield Mansion Money From Ex-Clients

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Reality TV star Erika "Jayne" Girardi claims she should get first dibs on $600,000 when a bankruptcy trustee sells the mansion she shared with her husband, Thomas Girardi, telling a judge this week that California law puts her ahead of ex-clients whom the trial lawyer had stolen from. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said in her filing Tuesday that as the "current but estranged spouse" of the Girardi Keese founder, she is entitled to claim money under the state's homestead exemption, which shields some home equity from bankruptcy creditors. Erika Girardi's claim may set her up for a court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS