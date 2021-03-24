Amazon Faces Latest Liability Test In Lone Star State

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A judge once called Amazon not merely the 800-pound gorilla in the marketplace, but the 8,000-pound one. Yet whether Amazon is actually a seller will be tested again Thursday when the Texas Supreme Court hears the latest consumer attempt to declare the company more than a tech platform. So far, only a smattering of courts have directly tackled the issue, and only one — a California appeals court — has set a precedent that Amazon is a seller that can be held liable for a defective product. A highly anticipated ruling on the subject by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was derailed...

