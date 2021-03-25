Airbnb Hosts Lose Challenge To Jersey City Rental Law

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has granted Jersey City's bid to throw out a suit by five Airbnb hosts over a city ordinance that bans short-term subleasing of long-term rentals and stops rental owners from hosting temporary guests more than 60 nights a year. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Wednesday granted Jersey City's motion to dismiss the suit and refused to issue a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order sought by Airbnb hosts Gennadiy Nekrilov, Eugene Nekrilov, Kwan Ho Tang, Jayu Jen and Alen Suen. The short-term rental operators had also sought money damages for their claims that the city violated...

