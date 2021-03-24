Wireless Providers Call For New 5G, Spectrum Strategy

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A trade association representing wireless internet service providers on Wednesday offered some ideas on how Washington can better deliver broadband to rural areas, including by reserving shared mid-band spectrum for providers in rural areas and prioritizing local companies in federal broadband subsidy distribution. The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association outlined its "Path to Gigabit" plan during a Wednesday webinar, saying it's imperative for policymakers and regulators to lend an edge to small, rural providers — which often struggle to compete with larger counterparts in spectrum and subsidy auctions. "Tailored policy solutions can connect communities to affordable, future-proof broadband today without having to spend billions...

