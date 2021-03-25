Black Lung Claims Set At $19M In Westmoreland Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Westmoreland Coal Co. and the U.S. Department of Labor have agreed to a $19 million black lung benefits claim to be included in the coal company's already confirmed Chapter 11 plan, seeking approval Wednesday from a Texas federal judge. The Colorado coal company and its affiliated debtors got confirmation by the court in early 2019 for their liquidation plan, around the same time the federal government filed its black lung claim, the parties said in their settlement. Such claims, to provide compensation to coal miners affected by the disease known as black lung from inhaling coal dust, are to be treated as general...

