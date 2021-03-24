Kind Bar Consumers Win Cert. In 'All Natural' Labeling MDL

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday certified New York, California and Florida classes of damages-seeking consumers in multidistrict litigation accusing Kind LLC of mislabeling its snack bars as "non-GMO" and "all natural," but refused to certify injunctive-relief classes. In a 45-page order, U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III agreed to certify the three classes of damages-seeking consumers, noting that there are likely millions of consumers who could be potential class members and the differences between the labels of various Kind products are "slight" and not enough to defeat certification. But the judge declined to certify the injunctive relief class...

