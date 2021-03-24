After Rebukes, Albright To Handle Transfer Bids 'Promptly'

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- After being scolded by the Federal Circuit for failing to act on bids to transfer patent cases out of his court, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright said in a standing order Tuesday that he will start addressing such bids before moving on to claim construction Markman hearings. Judge Albright, of the Western District of Texas, has been reprimanded twice by the appellate court this year for his failure to act punctually on venue disputes, and has also taken heat specifically for dealing with Markman hearings prior to deciding on transfers. "When there is a pending inter-district transfer, the court will either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS