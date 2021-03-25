Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Overturns Engineering Co.'s $1.8B Trademark Award

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has overturned an eye-popping $1.8 billion trademark infringement decision in favor of construction giant AECOM, ruling that press releases boasting of sales figures were not enough evidence for such an award.

In a decision Wednesday, the appeals court vacated a lower court's judgment that ordered an upstart entity to disgorge the huge sum for infringing AECOM Energy and Construction's "Morrison Knudsen" trademark.

The lower court had cited press releases issued by the defendants that said they had secured $1.8 billion in government contracts while using the Morrison Knudsen name, but the Ninth Circuit said such statements did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!