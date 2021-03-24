McDonald's Beats Vanilla Ice Cream Suit, For Now

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- McDonald's melted a proposed class action on Wednesday that accuses the fast food giant of selling vanilla ice cream products falsely advertised as having a natural vanilla flavor, though a California federal judge allowed the woman behind the suit an opportunity to amend her complaint. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled in McDonald's favor and axed the suit, finding that named plaintiff Eugenia Harris did not provide enough facts to bolster her argument that reasonable consumers would expect vanilla ice cream products to exclusively be flavored with vanilla beans. "While Harris's further contention as to what reasonable...

