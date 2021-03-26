GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A new survey has found that in-house teams appear to rely heavily on non-tech processes in their search for outside counsel, with personal relationships a main driver in hiring decisions, and New Jersey said employers can make workers get the COVID-19 vaccine before setting foot on a worksite. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ In-House Departments Not Using Tech to Search for Outside Counsel In-house professionals across the legal industry appear to rely heavily on manual processes when finding outside counsel, and personal relationships are a main driver in hiring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS