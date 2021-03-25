Truck Cos. Want 7th Circ. Redo For Defective Engines Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Two trucking companies asked the full Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to revisit a ruling by a panel of the court earlier this month blocking them from pursuing separate Ohio state court claims against Navistar International Corp. over its alleged sale of defective truck engines, saying the ruling is an "extraordinary shift" from precedent that creates a circuit split. Drasc Inc. and S&C Trucks of Winklepleck Ltd. had continued their own case against Navistar parallel to the federal class action, until a $135 million deal was finalized and they were told they had to drop their case. A three-judge panel earlier this month...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS