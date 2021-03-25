NYC Settles Environmental Dept. Workers' OT Suit For $332K

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- New York City will pay over $332,000 to city environmental department employees who claimed they weren't paid overtime for work before and after shifts and during meal periods, after a federal court greenlit the terms following a reduction in attorney fees and costs. In an order Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara C. Moses approved a revised agreement between the city and four employees who have operated motor vehicles for the city Department of Environmental Protection, after rejecting a pact that had allocated more for their attorneys. Under the revised settlement, the employees will get all the back wages and liquidated damages they claimed...

