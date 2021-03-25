Phillies Owner's Sister Gets Claims Tossed In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has partially dismissed a suit by the sister of Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton accusing Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP of legal malpractice, determining that the court did not have jurisdiction to handle her negligence and fraud claims against the firm. Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro said Wednesday that because Anna Nupson's previous dealings with Schnader Harrison and attorney Bruce A. Rosenfield regarding a multibillion-dollar family trust transaction entirely took place in the Orphans' Court of Montgomery County, she would have to seek relief in that venue instead of federal court. "Any relief that could be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS